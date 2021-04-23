Yemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in JizanReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:26 IST
Yemen's Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.
The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom's southern region and the city of Khamis Mushait. There was no confirmation of an attack on an Aramco facility in Jizan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
