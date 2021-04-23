Left Menu

President Ramaphosa welcomes improving water infrastructure services

The President said the provision of quality water to all communities is essential for human health and well-being, economic development and the realisation of the constitutional rights of all South Africans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:53 IST
President Ramaphosa welcomes improving water infrastructure services
Water infrastructure is also affected by a shortage of technical skills in local government, poor infrastructure management practices and inadequate budgeting and expenditure on maintenance. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the renewed focus on improving municipal water infrastructure and related services.

The President said the provision of quality water to all communities is essential for human health and well-being, economic development and the realisation of the constitutional rights of all South Africans.

The President made the observation at a meeting of the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission Council held on Thursday.

The council brings together the President, Deputy President and other members of the National Executive, Premiers, Executive Mayors, and leadership of the South African Local Government Association and state-owned enterprises.

The council received a report and recommendations regarding the historical, large-scale strategic integrated projects (SIPs) and an update on South Africa's Infrastructure Investment Plan.

The meeting's key discussion was on municipal water infrastructure, a complex area in which the council has identified challenges ranging from infrastructure failure (sewer spillages, potholes, leaks and solid waste on streets) to infrastructure service delivery interruptions (water cuts, electricity cuts, road closures and non-collection of refuse).

Water infrastructure is also affected by a shortage of technical skills in local government, poor infrastructure management practices and inadequate budgeting and expenditure on maintenance.

The council resolved that it will enable the planning and coordination function of the water component of the District Development Model through the implementation of a National Water Programme Management Office, jointly owned by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA).

It will also strengthen the planning of municipal water infrastructure to access blended finance through the Infrastructure Fund.

The council has also resolved to fast-track the establishment of a National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency and to fast-track the review of the Raw Water Pricing Strategy to ensure effective pricing and cost-reflective tariffs.

Additional intervention is the development of a transparent National Water Tariff Policy and a rigorous revenue collection and management strategy at all stages of the water value chain to ensure sustainable revenue for the water sector.

The council has also proposed the establishment of an Independent National Water Regulator (separating regulation from water resource management and water services provision).

The meeting received briefings from the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Cape Town on the planned and current development of water infrastructure.

President Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of infrastructure development to the success of South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

The President highlighted the role of infrastructure development in job creation and the enhancement of the investment climate in the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Amplitude Solution receives FDA authorization for COVID-19 testing

Mumbai, India April 23rd, 2021 Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for Thermo Fisher Scientific Amplitude Solution with the T...

Pope chats with homeless getting free COVID-19 vaccines from Vatican

Pope Francis visited homeless and needy people getting free COVID-19 vaccines from his Vatican charity on Friday as he celebrated his name day, the feast of St. George. About 600 of the 1,400 people who received a first dose several weeks a...

NCOP passes Amendment Bills during virtual plenary

The National Council of Provinces NCOP has passed the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act Amendment Bill and the Correctional Services Amendment Bill, during its virtual plenary on Thursday.The Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act ULTRA Amen...

Soccer-Euro 2020 fixtures

Fixtures for the rescheduled 2020 European Championship to be held across 11 countries from June 11-July 11. Group AJune 11 Turkey v Italy, Stadio Olimpico, RomeJune 12 Wales v Switzerland, Olympic Stadium, BakuJune 16 Turkey v Wales, Olymp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021