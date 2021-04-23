Left Menu

Partnership with India to achieve climate, energy goals core pillar of bilateral cooperation: Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:24 IST
US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he is looking forward to working with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a new partnership to achieve climate and energy goals, making this a core pillar of bilateral cooperation.

Biden made the comments a day after India and the United States announced a “US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership” to create stronger bilateral cooperation on actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“I'm looking forward to working with India's Prime Minister Modi in a new partnership to achieve our climate and energy goals, making this a core pillar of our bilateral cooperation,” Biden said in his address to the virtual summit on climate change.

This includes deploying 450 gigawatts of renewable power to meet the ambitious 2030 target for climate action and clean energy. The partnership will proceed along two main tracks -- the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership, co-chaired by Secretary of Energy Granholm, and the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue, co-chaired by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, a joint statement said.

Addressing the final session of the virtual climate summit on Friday, Biden said this is about the opportunity that addressing climate change provides.

It’s an opportunity to create millions of good-paying jobs around the world and innovate -- in innovative sectors -- jobs that bring greater quality of life, greater dignity to the people performing those jobs in every nation, he said.

“For a line-worker, electricians, utility workers -- laying transmission lines, connecting battery storage, and making our electric grid more modern. For automotive workers -- building electric cars, trucks, and buses. Skilled workers installing and charging stations to accommodate them throughout our countries,” he added.

America is once again stepping into the leadership role, Biden said.

“We will be joining and a partner -- for the nations and efforts to decarbonise critical sectors across the board, including industrial sector, where we'll join with Sweden and India, and in the Leadership Group for Industry Transition; the power sector, where we'll work alongside of the United Kingdom to spread progress and speed it up toward a carbon-free power system both here and around the world; and in the agricultural sector, where we'll launch the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate with the United Arab Emirates and other partners,” he said.

“I'm very heartened by President Putin's call yesterday for the world to collaborate and advanced carbon dioxide removal. And the United States looks forward to working with Russia and other countries in that endeavour. It has a great promise. This is a moment for all of us to build better economies for our children, our grandchildren, and all of us to thrive not just now, but beyond for the next generations,” Biden said.

