Operations at industrial units to be affected due to power cuts in Meghalaya

Operations at several industrial units in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi and Jaintia Hills districts are going to be affected as the state utility started power cuts for up to 10 hours from Saturday due to a disruption in electricity supply, an official said.

The daily shortage of energy could be up to 2.5 million units as Tripura-based Palatana thermal plant that supplies electricity to Meghalaya and many other northeastern states was shut for maintenance, he said.

Three sub-stations at Mawlai, Mustem and Nongalbibra in Meghalaya are also under routine maintenance, the official said.

''As an emergency measure, we will divert the available power from industrial areas to domestic consumers to ensure that people do not suffer,'' Meghalaya Electricity Corporation Ltd managing director A Kembhavi said in a statement.

Two units of the Tripura-based thermal plant have been shut for over a month for maintenance, he said.

The power utility authorities in Meghalaya have initially planned for three-hour load-shedding from 3 am to 6 am daily in the Khasi Hills region, including the state capital, but the actual power outage could be for six hours, Kembhavi said.

''Operations at industrial units will be affected with load shedding of up to 10 hours in Ri-Bhoi district and up to seven hours in Jaintia Hills. The tenure of power cuts could be extended,'' another official said.

Power Minister James PK Sangma had on Saturday said the daily shortage of energy could be up to 2.5 million units as the Palatana thermal plant was shut for maintenance, and a delayed monsoon has aggravated the situation.

