CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam deadPTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 16:35 IST
L Sabaretnam, director and chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, and a cement industry veteran died here on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said.
He was 80.
Sabaretnam is survived by two sons and a daughter.
He served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and was Executive Director of the Company for a long period.
He was formerly director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sabaretnam was advisor for India Cements and Director and CEO of Coromandel Sugars.
