Ship 'MV Hai Nam 86', carrying steel cylinder tubes, reaches Deendayal Port

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday informed that ship 'MV Hai Nam 86' reached Gujrat's Deendayal Port, carrying steel cylinder tubes which are used for making oxygen cylinders.

ANI | Kutch (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:08 IST
Visual of ship 'MV Hai Nam 86,' at Deendayal Port, Gujrat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday informed that ship 'MV Hai Nam 86' reached Gujrat's Deendayal Port, carrying steel cylinder tubes which are used for making oxygen cylinders. "Ship 'MV Hai Nam 86' reaches Deendayal Port, carrying steel cylinder tubes used for making oxygen cylinders. The vessel was given the highest priority for berthing on arrival at Cargo Jetty, owing to oxygen shortage in the country," said Mandaviya.

In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Lakshadweep, Southern Naval Command at Kochi has deputed two Naval Ships as "Oxygen Express" to ferry oxygen cylinders to islands and also to collect empty cylinders back to mainland for refilling. "Taking in to account the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, and to support the UTL administration, the Southern Naval Command at Kochi has deputed two Naval Ships as "Oxygen Express" to ferry Oxygen Cylinders to islands and also to collect empty cylinders back to mainland for refilling the cylinders," read a press statement from Southern Naval Command (SNC). (ANI)

