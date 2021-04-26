Left Menu

Netball-World Cup returning to Sydney in 2027

The 2023 World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa. Sydney was also one of the host cities for last year's Women's T20 World Cup and will also stage matches in the 2023 women's soccer World Cup, including the final at Stadium Australia.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:33 IST
Netball-World Cup returning to Sydney in 2027
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

International Netball Federation President Liz Nicholl said on Monday she hoped the decision to give Sydney hosting rights to the 2027 Netball World Cup would not only continue the sport's growth but also inspire people around the world. Australia has won a record 11 World Cup titles, including both times it was held in Sydney previously, in 1991 and 2015.

"As our sport continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, we look forward to working ... on netball's growth and development, whilst delivering a thrilling world-class event that will no doubt inspire all and work towards creating a better world through netball," Nicholl said. The 2023 World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sydney was also one of the host cities for last year's Women's T20 World Cup and will also stage matches in the 2023 women's soccer World Cup, including the final at Stadium Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Tagrisso Adjuvant Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - TAGRISSO ADJUVANT RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ASTRAZENECA - TAGRISSO RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL IN EU BY CHMP FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EARLY-STAGE EGFR-MUTATED LUNG CANCER ...

Magistrates assigned to Dhanbad hospitals for ensuring oxygen supply

Magistrates were assigned to the three COVID hospitals in Jharkhands Dhanbad to ensure a round-the-clock supply of oxygen, an official said on Monday.The decision was taken in the wake of complaints regarding oxygen shortage, he said.It wil...

Poundland owner Pepco to float on Warsaw Stock Exchange

South African conglomerate Steinhoff will proceed with an initial public offering of its Pepco Group unit on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, it said on Monday.Pepco owns Poundland in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands. It t...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 6-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

Asian stocks climbed to six-week highs on Monday amid signs the world economic recovery was still well on track, though rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on sentiment, pushing oil prices lower.Futures for Eurostoxx 50 were flat as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021