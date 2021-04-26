'Oxygen Express' with 44 tonnes liquid oxygen reaches Maharashtra's Kalamboli

Amid a continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, Indian Railways' 'Oxygen Express', carrying approximately 44 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), on Monday reached Kalamboli in Maharashtra from Hapa in Gujarat. A statement issued by Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai said that a Ro-Ro service carrying three tankers loaded with LMO left from Hapa in Gujarat on Sunday evening and reached Kalamboli in Maharashtra at 11:25 am on Monday.

It further informed that the oxygen tankers were supplied by Reliance Industries, Jamnagar. "The Oxygen Express travelled a distance of 860 kms to reach its destination. These tankers are carrying approx. 44 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen. Necessary arrangements have been made at Kalamboli Goods Shed for smooth movement of the Oxygen Express," the statement read.

It said that the Oxygen Express reached Kalamboli from Hapa via Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Bhiwandi Road keeping in place all the safety parameters, adding that a green corridor was provided for the faster movement of the train. It highlighted that the Indian Railways has so far run 'Oxygen Express' trains between Mumbai to Visakhapatnam via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back and a total of nearly 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen have been carried till April 25.

More 'Oxygen Express' trains are on run and being planned from various parts of the country, said the statement. (ANI)

