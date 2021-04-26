Soren asks Gujarat CM to take cognisance of delays in delivery of medical oxygen
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take cognisance of the delays in delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks, cylinders and vaporisers from manufacturers in Gujarat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:10 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take cognisance of the delays in delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks, cylinders and vaporisers from manufacturers in Gujarat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Rupani, Soren said that in this crisis hour, it will be good if we all could work together to ensure timely service delivery.
"In light of the current situation prevailing in our country, where we are all reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 wave, I feel it is imperative that we work together to overcome this situation. My state, Jharkhand, is a surplus manufacturer of oxygen, the most vital lifesaving element in covid treatment. Unfortunately, we are struggling with flow constraints in supply-chain due to the paucity of oxygen cylinders and the capacity of refiners available in Jharkhand. I have been informed that many of our orders of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) tanks, vaporisers and cylinders are pending with manufacturers in Gujarat," he wrote. He further sought the Gujarat CM's assistance in getting the concerned manufacturers to expedite the delivery of the aforementioned orders as this will allow to make oxygen available to hospitals and subsequently the people who desperately need it.
"I request you to intervene on our behalf and help ensure the timely delivery of LMO tanks, vaporisers and cylinders to Jharkhand," he added. The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Vijay Rupani
- Soren
- Liquid Medical
- Jharkhand
- Gujarat CM
- Hemant Soren
- Rupani
ALSO READ
50 pc beds in all Jharkhand hospitals to be reserved for COVID-19 patients
Haryana STF nabs wanted criminal from Jharkhand
Haryana police arrests wanted criminal, on the run for 17 years, from Jharkhand
Hardcore Maoist Kolha Yadav held in Bihar: Jharkhand police
20 INSAS rifle cartridges seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand