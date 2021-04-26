Left Menu

Soren asks Gujarat CM to take cognisance of delays in delivery of medical oxygen

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take cognisance of the delays in delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks, cylinders and vaporisers from manufacturers in Gujarat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:10 IST
Soren asks Gujarat CM to take cognisance of delays in delivery of medical oxygen
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take cognisance of the delays in delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks, cylinders and vaporisers from manufacturers in Gujarat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Rupani, Soren said that in this crisis hour, it will be good if we all could work together to ensure timely service delivery.

"In light of the current situation prevailing in our country, where we are all reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 wave, I feel it is imperative that we work together to overcome this situation. My state, Jharkhand, is a surplus manufacturer of oxygen, the most vital lifesaving element in covid treatment. Unfortunately, we are struggling with flow constraints in supply-chain due to the paucity of oxygen cylinders and the capacity of refiners available in Jharkhand. I have been informed that many of our orders of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) tanks, vaporisers and cylinders are pending with manufacturers in Gujarat," he wrote. He further sought the Gujarat CM's assistance in getting the concerned manufacturers to expedite the delivery of the aforementioned orders as this will allow to make oxygen available to hospitals and subsequently the people who desperately need it.

"I request you to intervene on our behalf and help ensure the timely delivery of LMO tanks, vaporisers and cylinders to Jharkhand," he added. The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian hospitals swamped by coronavirus as countries promise aid

Indias new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. The southe...

Cummins donates USD 50,000 to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Kolkata Knight Riders Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in Indias COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been advised that the ...

Biden expanding summer food programme for 34M schoolchildren

The Biden administration is expanding a programme to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that ...

India, Aus, NZ women's cricket team among six qualifiers for Commonwealth Games 2022

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the sport makes a landmark re-entry to the prestigious multi-sport event scheduled from July 28 to August 8 next year. The Internatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021