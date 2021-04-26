NTPC invites EoI to sell desalinated water from NTECL

State-owned power giant NTPC has invited expression of interest (EoI) for the sale of desalinated water produced at its joint venture project NTECL Vallur in Tamil Nadu.

NTECL is a 50:50 Joint Venture Company formed between NTPC and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company Ltd (TANGEDCO). Vallur Thermal Power Station with a capacity of 1500 MW (3 Units of 500 MW) is the sole power plant of the NTECL, which is located in Vallur village of Ponneri Taluk, Tamil Nadu. ''NTPC is Inviting Expression of Interest from Companies/their Consortium/Affiliates/Representatives for Sale of Desalinated Distillate/ Mineral Water generated at NTECL Vallur,'' the EoI document floated earlier this month stated.

According to the document, the last date for submitting the EoI is May 15, 2021. Through this EoI, NTPC is looking for an applicant to purchase the desalinated distillate/ mineral water (re-mineralized) /20 litre bottled water produced at NTECL Vallur, it said.

NETRA, the R&D wing of NTPC, has set up a demonstration water treatment plant to convert seawater into distillate/mineral water based on solar thermal technology at NTECL.

It is a JV company of NTPC and TANGEDCO and has an operational coal-based thermal power project of 1500 MW capacity at Vallur (around 30 kms from Chennai). The water treatment plant (WTE) has a capacity of producing 120 TPD (tonnes per day) of desalinated water and is now fully operational. The Plant also has a separate re-mineralisation unit to produce mineral water from the distillate, and an automatic bottling arrangement for 20L (litre) bottles, which includes washing, sanitising, filling and capping, etc.

