Left Menu

Indian Railways delivers nearly 450 tons of oxygen to states

The Indian Railways has delivered nearly 450 tons of Oxygen on Tuesday morning to various states across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:04 IST
Indian Railways delivers nearly 450 tons of oxygen to states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways has delivered nearly 450 tons of Oxygen on Tuesday morning to various states across the country. According to Indian Railways, six loaded tankers with more than 90 tons of oxygen are presently enroute from Bokaro to Jabalpur and Mandideep near Bhopal and 3 tankers on way to Bokaro to pick up oxygen for Uttar Pradesh today.

Earlier today, the first 'Oxygen Express' train for Delhi carrying around 65 tonnes of life-saving gas reached the national capital. The Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen.

The central government has also restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect with the ministry of home affairs announcing that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

10 states account for 69.1 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 69.1 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.With 3,23,144 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection ...

UBS takes unexpected $774 mln Archegos hit, overshadowing Q1 profit beat

UBS reported a surprise 774 million hit on Tuesday from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, taking the shine off a forecast-beating 14 rise in quarterly net profit at the worlds largest wealth manager. The charge taken by Switzer...

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen.

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen....

Oxygen shortage: Govt imports 20 cryogenic tankers, allocates them to states

The Centre has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states to address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country as it deals with spiralling cases of COVID-19. As mapping of liquid medical oxyge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021