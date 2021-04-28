Left Menu

Dues not paid by govt, Mizoram staring at power crisis

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:54 IST
Dues not paid by govt, Mizoram staring at power crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A power crisis in Mizoram is looming large as two of six public sector utilities may start regulating supply to the state, if the government, which is currently facing a fund crunch, is not able to pay a part of Rs 130 crore outstanding dues to these companies, a minister said on Wednesday.

The outstanding dues to power utilities have risen as the government could not receive its share of funds from the Centre, state power and electricity minister R Lalzirliana said.

Mizoram purchases about 85 per cent of power from six PSUs - North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd and Tripura Power Generation Ltd (TPGL).

Two utilities - NEEPCO and NHPC - have written letters to the power department, requesting it to pay dues amounting to more than Rs 44 crore.

''If the amount is not paid by the due date, the two companies will encash the letter of credit as part of payment security mechanism for dues which are outstanding for more than 45 days,'' an official said.

The outstanding dues payable by the department to the six PSUs stood at Rs 133.38 crore, the minister said, adding that Mizoram consumes about 107-megawatt power during peak hours.

''The dues to NEEPCO now stand at Rs 59.27 crore, Rs 33.72 crore to NTPC, Rs 1.45 crore to NHPC, Rs 12.34 crore to PGCIL, Rs 19.88 crore to OTPC and Rs 6.72 crore to TPGL, the official said.

On average, the state government used to spend Rs 32- 33 crore monthly to purchase power, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia announces summer vacations from May 1

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.The decision was made at the recent Deans meeting.Keeping...

Pak PM Imran Khan speaks to Bill gates; discusses pandemic, polio eradication

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates and discussed a slew of matters, including the latest status of COVID-19 pandemic, polio eradication campaign and ...

6.4 magnitude quake strikes Assam, 10 more follow; buildings damaged

A series of earthquakes jolted Assam and most of the Northeastern states on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.There were no immediate reports of deaths directly due to the trem...

Blinken to visit Iceland in May 19-20, attend Arctic Council meeting - State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Iceland on May 19-20 to participate in a meeting of the Arctic Council, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.Blinken has held a phone call with his Icelandic counter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021