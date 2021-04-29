Increased cancer risk for petroleum industry workers and people living near plants: New UN study
People working in the petroleum industry or living near petroleum facilities are at increased risk of developing several different cancer types, according to a new report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARCWHO), part of the UN World Health Organization (WHO).UN News | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:44 IST
The findings add to increasing evidence of the health consequences of air pollution from petroleum extraction and refining.
Types of cancer risk
The review identified an increased risk of mesothelioma, skin melanoma, multiple myeloma, and cancers of the prostate and urinary bladder, and conversely, decreased risk of cancers of the oesophagus, stomach, colon, rectum, and pancreas.
A new review conducted by IARC scientists provides evidence that #petroleum workers & residents living near petroleum facilities are at increased risk of developing several different #cancer types #oil #petrol #WorldDayForSafetyAndHealthAtWork— IARC (@IARCWHO) April 28, 2021
@ilo #OSH https://t.co/lIco0Ojyy2 pic.twitter.com/Mc0RuvwvtY
Offshore petroleum work was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer and leukaemia.
Living close to petroleum facilities was also associated with an increased risk of childhood leukaemia.
Scientists in the Environment and Lifestyle Epidemiology Branch of the agency carried out 41 cohort studies, 14 case–control studies, and two cross-sectional studies to compile their review.
Their findings have been published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
More research needed
The authors point out that further studies on the effect of exposure to petroleum and its closest derivatives (e.g. benzene) are needed in order to identify how they modify cancer risk.
In particular, there is a need for targeted studies in under-researched areas of high petroleum production with presumably higher exposures.
The scientists argue that the best way forward may be an international consortium to guide new studies in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, in order to harmonize how studies are carried out and how exposure is assessed.
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- UN World Health Organization
- Middle East
- Africa
ALSO READ
COLUMN-Asia and the great reconvergence: Kemp
Joe Biden greets Indian Americans, South Asians, Southeast Asians on their New Year
Soccer-CAS dismiss Luneng appeal to reverse Asian Champions League expulsion
Asian stock markets advance after new Wall St high
Senate filibuster test over Asian-American hate crime bill