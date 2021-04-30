Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's change of tone -Foreign MinistryReuters | Tehran | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:22 IST
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's change of tone, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.
"With constructive views and dialogue-oriented approach, Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two important countries in the region and the Islamic world, can enter a new chapter of interaction and cooperation to achieve peace, stability and regional development by overcoming differences", Khatibzadeh said.
While reiterating that Riyadh has a problem with Iran's "negative behaviour", Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview aired late on Tuesday that Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia wanted a good relationship with Shi'ite Iran.
