Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's change of tone, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

"With constructive views and dialogue-oriented approach, Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two important countries in the region and the Islamic world, can enter a new chapter of interaction and cooperation to achieve peace, stability and regional development by overcoming differences", Khatibzadeh said.

While reiterating that Riyadh has a problem with Iran's "negative behaviour", Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview aired late on Tuesday that Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia wanted a good relationship with Shi'ite Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)