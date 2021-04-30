Left Menu

ILO calls on governments to make vaccines available to seafarers

It further made recommendations concerning the status of more than 30 maritime labour standards concerning seafarers, many of which have been revised by the MLC, 2006.

ILO | Geneva | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:28 IST
ILO calls on governments to make vaccines available to seafarers
Speaking on behalf of the Seafarers, Mark Dickinson noted that the meeting had, “started the process of learning the lessons, with a determination to make a difference and learn from the mistakes of this pandemic.” Image Credit: Wikimedia

The ILO is calling on governments to treat seafarers as key workers and to cooperate to make vaccines available to them at the earliest opportunity, to allow them to pass through international borders and keep global supply chains moving.

These appeals are reflected in two resolutions adopted during the Special Tripartite Committee (STC) of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006), which brought together more than 100 governments, seafarers and shipowners, who met virtually from 19 to 23 April 2021 to review the impact of COVID-19 on the maritime sector.

The Resolution concerning the implementation and practical application of the MLC, 2006 during the COVID-19 pandemic renews calls for States to designate and treat seafarers as key workers and take all necessary steps to ensure that they can travel to and from their country or place of residence and their place of work, and obtain medical care ashore as well as shore leave.

States are called upon to take all necessary steps to ensure that seafarers are not required to stay on board a vessel longer than the period specified in their seafarer's employment agreement, without their consent, and under no circumstances for longer than the maximum period of service stipulated by the MLC, 2006.

The Resolution concerning COVID-19 vaccination for seafarers calls on governments, in accordance with their national vaccination programmes, to make supplies of World Health Organization Emergency Use List (WHO-EUL) vaccines available for seafarers on ships visiting ports in their territories, and for governments to consider establishing vaccination hubs for seafarers in ports.

It encourages States to accept vaccines given to seafarers by other States and, in consultation with shipowners' and seafarers' organizations and in coordination with the WHO and International Maritime Organization (IMO), to consider establishing an international programme for seafarers that will facilitate access to vaccinations ashore.

The STC also agreed to actions to restore the full respect of seafarers' rights under the MLC, 2006 and called for the convening of a United Nations inter-agency task force to examine the implementation and practical application of the Convention during the pandemic, including its impact on seafarers' fundamental rights and on the shipping industry.

It further made recommendations concerning the status of more than 30 maritime labour standards concerning seafarers, many of which have been revised by the MLC, 2006. By 2030 the majority of those standards should be abrogated by the International Labour Conference, leaving the MLC, 2006 as the up-to-date ILO instrument in the maritime field.

"The Special Tripartite Committee had a productive meeting this week, despite being unable to meet in person. It completed its review of maritime-related international labour standards and adopted two valuable resolutions which seek to alleviate the difficulties faced by seafarers during this last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions," said Julie Carlton, Chairperson of the Committee.

Speaking for the Shipowners, Dr Max Johns said that the resolutions were, "clear statements of ambition to get seafarers vaccinated at the earliest opportunity, which is the only way to secure an unhindered global supply of goods, not least food and medicine." Shipowners, he added, expect that "the MLC, 2006 and all of its conditions apply under all circumstances."

Speaking on behalf of the Seafarers, Mark Dickinson noted that the meeting had, "started the process of learning the lessons, with a determination to make a difference and learn from the mistakes of this pandemic." "The meeting", he said, "had adopted two resolutions that were important not only in terms of progress and process but as a visible recognition of the importance of seafarers to the industry."

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

'Miss You Papa': Riddhima Kapoor pens down emotional note for her late father Rishi Kapoor

Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album. Riddhima shared two throwback photographs...

Cricket-McCullum to overhaul top-order to revive Kolkata's IPL campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum criticised the top-orders slow batting in Thursdays defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League IPL and said changes were likely in the team to revive their campaign. The top three...

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in COVID-19

All vaccination centres in Indias financial capital of Mumbai were shut for three days starting Friday due to a shortage of vaccines, said authorities, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases.India reported 386,...

Amid COVID-19, food crisis in Pakistan, Shiv Sena terms Imran Khan incapable

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, the Shiv Sena said that despite being a nuclear weapon state, it is a unable to fend for its own population as the coronavirus situation in the country continues to worsen. In an editorial in its mou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021