Left Menu

S.Korean fishermen hold boat protests against Japan nuclear plans

Hundreds of South Korean fishermen across the country held protests on Friday calling on Japan to reverse its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. About 800 fishermen participated in rallies at ports in nine cities, according to South Korea's National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:41 IST
S.Korean fishermen hold boat protests against Japan nuclear plans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of South Korean fishermen across the country held protests on Friday calling on Japan to reverse its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

About 800 fishermen participated in rallies at ports in nine cities, according to South Korea's National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives. At one port, at Gungpyeong on the west coast, fishermen held anti-Japan banners and chanted slogans such as "Withdraw Japan's decision" and "Condemn irresponsible nuclear attack". Twenty fishing boats with banners denouncing Japan's decision sailed near the port.

"My father bequeathed this sea to me and I'm going to pass it on to my son, who is also fishing," said Park Re-Seung, chief of Yongdu-ri fishing village, who has worked in the fishing industry for 38 years. "Why is Japan doing this? How could they do such a bad thing against the sea? Don't they eat fish?" Japan said this month it will release more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 after filtering it to remove harmful isotopes.

The plan drew immediate opposition from its neighbors South Korea, China, and Taiwan. "For us, this issue is about making our living," Park added. "If the customers continue to see the news of the water release, they wouldn't be even buying fishes that we caught here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services

The U.S. embassy in Moscow said on Friday it would reduce the number of consular services it provides from May 12 after Russia imposed restrictions on the hiring of local staff.Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a law to limi...

Zarine Manchanda Foundation- Shining a bright light during the darkest days of COVID

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 30 ANIMediawire As Indias COVID catastrophe spirals out of control, with strict lockdowns again imposed, it seems everyone is feeling isolated, engulfed in bad news. We are surrounded not by friends and colle...

Soccer-PFA slams Twitter for not taking down abusive posts

Twitters response to abuse directed at football players on its platform has been absolutely unacceptable, the Professional Footballers Association PFA said ahead of a four-day social media blackout to highlight the problem. Englands soccer ...

Ride-hailing giant Gojek to shift to electric vehicles by 2030

Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek plans to make every car and motorcycle on its platform an electric vehicle EV by 2030 through partnerships with manufacturers and favourable leasing arrangements, co-Chief Executive Kevin Aluwi told Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021