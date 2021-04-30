Over 2.45 crore beneficiaries register for Phase-3 COVID-19 vaccination

More than 2.45 crore beneficiaries have registered themselves on Co-WIN digital platform ahead of the Phase-3 COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 years which commences from May 1, said the ministry of health. While more than 1.37 crore registered themselves on April 28, more than 1.04 crore had registered by the end of April 29.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.22 crore today. More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As per health ministry data, 15,22,45,179 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,43,097 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

As on Day-104 of the vaccination drive (April 29, 2021), 22,24,548 vaccine doses were given. 12,74,803 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,810 sessions for 1st dose and 9,49,745 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine. "These include 93,86,904 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 61,91,118 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,24,19,965 FLWs (1st dose), 67,07,862 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,19,01,218 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,04,41,359 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,17,78,842 (1st dose) and 34,17,911 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," the ministry said.

Ten states account for 67.08 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. The ministry further said that more than 19 lakh (19,20,107) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day test done in India.

With 2,97,540 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,53,84,418. The national recovery rate is 81.99 per cent out of which ten states account for 76.61 per cent of the new recoveries. "3,86,452 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,159. It is followed by Kerala with 38,607 while Uttar Pradesh reported 35,104 new cases, it said.

Additionally, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 73.05 per cent of the new cases. The ministry further said that India's total active caseload has reached 31,70,228. It now comprises 16.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 85,414 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Eleven states cumulatively account for 78.18 per cent of India's total active cases and the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11 per cent. 3,498 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (771). Delhi follows with 395 daily deaths.

Ten states account for 77.44 per cent of the new deaths, it added. Meanwhile, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have not reported COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is operating a toll-free 24 x 7 helpline (080-4611 0007) to address issues regarding mental health and provide psychosocial support during the pandemic. (ANI)

