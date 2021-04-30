Left Menu

Railways Ministry issues guidelines for online payment system for freight charges

The Ministry of Railways on Friday issued guidelines for online payment system for freight charges.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:44 IST
Railways Ministry issues guidelines for online payment system for freight charges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Railways on Friday issued guidelines for online payment system for freight charges. According to a press release, the online payment system will be provided through Freight Business Development (FBD) portal via SBI's payment gateway. It will provide the facility for collection of freight and all kinds of ancillary charges e.g. premium charge (in case of premium indent), wagon registration fee, demurrage, wharfage, siding charge, shunting charge, rebooking charge, diversion charge.

These guidelines will be implemented from June 1. Guidelines issued by the Ministry for the online payment system for freight charges also includes online payment system through FBD, Customer/Secondary Customer willing to avail the facility wil be required to register themselves on the FBD portal as per the procedure laid down for Registration under Electronic registration of demand (e-RD) policy.

The guidelines said that the Consignor/Consignee will be referred as customer and endorsee/handling agent will be referred to as Secondary Customer. Customers already registered in e-RD need not to register again for this facility, the customer will be able to register his endorsee/handling agent as secondary customer and indicate the name of charges, which will be paid by such secondary customer, on behalf of the customer. However, as per extant guidelines, the liability for payment of Railway dues lies with the Customer (Consignor/Consignee) and shall be responsible for all payments.

"Online payment shall be available through all modes like Net Banking/RTGS/NEFT, Credit card/Debit card/UPI through customer's DashBoard at the TMS location," the press release read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 6 held in Latur for Remdesivir black-marketing

Six persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, a man wa...

Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in J...

Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Friday indicated he will further delay the imprisoned movie producers transfer from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges.Attorney Norman Effman told an Erie County Court judge in Bu...

Fans still mad as Man United pledges no Super League revival

Manchester United tried to reassure skeptical fans that it wont revive plans for the Super League, though many supporters still expressed outrage on Friday.The exchange took place in a team-run fan forum with United attempting to make amend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021