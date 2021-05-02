Left Menu

4 more COVID care centres established in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has informed that four more COVID care centres have started functioning having a capacity of over 1000 beds as he reviewed the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 02-05-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 09:32 IST
COVID care centre in Imphal. (Image courtesy: @NBirenSingh). Image Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has informed that four more COVID care centres have started functioning having a capacity of over 1000 beds as he reviewed the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to Twitter to inform about the same.

"250 bedded COVID Care Centre at Bal Bhawan, Khuman Lampak and 70 bedded CCC at Bishnupur have started functioning," the CM tweeted. Singh also informed that a 200-bedded COVID care centre will start functioning at the NSU complex in Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. Apart from this, a 600- bedded COVID care centre is being developed at Lamboi Khongnangkhong area in Imphal.

The CM also said that there will be a COVID care centre in each assembly constituency that will start functioning shortly. "200 bedded CCC at NSU complex, Khuman Lampak and 600 bedded CCC at Lamboi Khongnangkhong, and CCC in each Assembly Constituency will start functioning very shortly," his tweet read.

According to official data, there are 1,417 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

