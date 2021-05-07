Left Menu

European powers tell Israel to stop settlement expansion amid tension in Jerusalem

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain urged Israel on Thursday to halt settlement-building in the occupied West Bank. The joint statement came as tensions mounted in East Jerusalem ahead of a hearing that could see Palestinian families evicted from Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood where Jewish settlers backed by an Israeli court have taken over some homes.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 05:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 05:19 IST
European powers tell Israel to stop settlement expansion amid tension in Jerusalem

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain urged Israel on Thursday to halt settlement-building in the occupied West Bank.

The joint statement came as tensions mounted in East Jerusalem ahead of a hearing that could see Palestinian families evicted from Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood where Jewish settlers backed by an Israeli court have taken over some homes. "We urge the government of Israel to reverse its decision to advance the construction of 540 settlement units in the Har Homa E area of the occupied West Bank, and to cease its policy of settlement expansion across the Occupied Palestinian Territories," the European nations said.

"If implemented, the decision to advance settlements in Har Homa, between East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, will cause further damage to the prospects for a viable Palestinian State." Jerusalem, which contains sites sacred to Judaism, Islam and Christianity, is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in a 1967 war. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state and most countries regard settlements that Israel has built there as illegal. However Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, citing biblical and historical links to the city.

In Sheikh Jarrah, settlers and Palestinians living on the street where the evictions might take place have faced off in nightly clashes during Ramadan. On Thursday night, the area was sealed off as far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir set up an office outside one of the settler homes.

"I came here because children and women are being attacked every evening," he said. After he spoke there were scuffles between Palestinians and Israeli police, who made 15 arrests.

A Reuters reporter saw a car ablaze near a home taken over by settlers in a back street near the eviction site. Police confirmed it belonged to an Israeli. Among the crowd of Palestinian youths who gathered nearby Mohammed Abu Sneineh, 17, said he did not know who set fire to the vehicle, but he wanted the settlers to leave.

"Why did they come, this land is ours. Why do they want to displace us from it?" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 a day earlier

China reported 13 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 6, up from five cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infection...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. schools turn focus to mental health of students reeling from pandemicAs COVID-19 upended education during the past year, Pennsylvania middle school teacher Jennifer Lundberg oft...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Hewitt defers Hall of Fame induction due to travel restrictionsFormer world number one Lleyton Hewitts induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame will be deferred by a year due ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU supports COVID vaccine patent waiver talks, but critics say wont solve scarcityThe European Union on Thursday backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021