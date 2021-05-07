Fire at paintbrush factory in Bhiwandi; no casualties

A fire broke out at a paintbrush manufacturing unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze erupted at a plastic paint brush manufacturing unit in Mankoli around 11 am, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 3.45 pm, he said.

While the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, no casualties were reported in the incident, the official said.

The factory was completely gutted in a fire that lasted for close to four hours, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)