Bhiwandi Police Apprehends Fugitive Wanted in 2007 Jewellery Shop Robbery

A history-sheeter on the run for 17 years was nabbed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Annaji Jadhav (57) was held in Ambadi village on Wednesday, Assistant Inspector DT Sonke of Ganeshpuri police station said.

''In 2007, he was part of an armed robbery in a jewellery shop. Jewellery worth Rs 19 lakh was looted at the time. A total of 17 persons were arrested for the crime and items worth Rs 14 lakh were recovered,'' he said.

''Jadhav's is the 18th arrest in the case. He was held from his home on a tip off. Two persons are still on the run,'' the official added.

