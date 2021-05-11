Left Menu

Additional 45000 vials of Tocilizumab allocated to States/UTs: Gowda

Tocilizumab is not manufactured in India and is sourced from Hoffman La Roche, a Swiss pharmaceutical company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:59 IST
Additional 45000 vials of Tocilizumab allocated to States/UTs: Gowda
On 30th April 2021, the available quantity of 9,900 injections (400 mg strength) was allocated to various States, UTs and Central Government Hospitals. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Additional 45000 vials of Tocilizumab have been allocated to States/UTs to meet the increased demand across the country. This was announced by the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D.V.Sadananda Gowda today.

Tocilizumab is not manufactured in India and is sourced from Hoffman La Roche, a Swiss pharmaceutical company. Till about March 2021, the demand for Tocilizumab by various hospitals across the country was adequately being met until the sudden spike of Covid cases started from April 2021 onwards where the demand for the drug went up drastically.

On 30th April 2021, the available quantity of 9,900 injections (400 mg strength) was allocated to various States, UTs and Central Government Hospitals.

As a goodwill gesture, Roche has donated 50,000 vials (80 mg strength) for Covid patients in India through the Indian Red Cross Society on 10th May 2021 and which has been allocated by the Government of India to States/UTs and Central Government Hospitals.

Following this, a commercial quantity of 45,000 vials (80 mg strength), imported into India on 11th May 2021, has been further allocated to States/UTs by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Pharmaceuticals on 11th May 2021. A quantity of 40000 vials out of 45,000 vials has been kept at the disposal of State Governments/UTs which in turn will cater to the needs of patients both in Government Hospitals and Private hospitals in their States/UTs. The State Governments have been advised to widely publicize the mechanism of allotment of this drug in their States to the general public so that the needy patients and Private Hospitals know and can approach concerned authorities of the state if they require the drug. The States have also been advised to take all measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing and ensure that the drug is used very judiciously and strictly as per the National clinical management protocol for covid-19 patients.

The additional allocation of Tocilizumab will ensure its sufficient availability for COVID patients and augment the Government's efforts to fight the pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Employees end strike, rejoin duties after Punjab health dept gives them last chance

Punjabs health department, which had ordered termination of services of around 1,000 protesting contractual employees, on Tuesday evening gave them a last chance to return to their duties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.However, the pr...

Centre asks states to check future incidences of people dumping bodies in Ganga, its tributaries

The Centre on Tuesday asked states along the Ganga to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidences of people dumping bodies in the river and its tributaries. In a letter to District Ganga Committees which are chaired by district magi...

Committee headed by former HC judge to study Maratha quota judgement

A committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale will study the Supreme Courts order striking down quota for the Maratha community in Maharashtra, state minister Ashok Chavan said here on Tuesday.The eigh...

Odisha govt to set up 16 COVID testing labs

Odisha government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for these COVID testing labs.These testing laboratories wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021