Left Menu

Cabinet approves PLI Scheme National Programme on ACC Battery Storage

ACCs are the new generation of advanced storage technologies that can store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:24 IST
Cabinet approves PLI Scheme National Programme on ACC Battery Storage
The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage will reduce import dependence. It will also support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Image Credit: PR Newswire

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Department of Heavy Industry for implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage' for achieving manufacturing capacity of Fifty (50) Giga Watt Hour (GWh) of ACC and 5 GWh of "Niche" ACC with an outlay of Rs.18,100 crore.

ACCs are the new generation of advanced storage technologies that can store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required. Consumer electronics, electric vehicles, advanced electricity grids, solar rooftop etc. which are major battery consuming sectors are expected to achieve robust growth in the coming years. It is expected that the dominant battery technologies will control some of the world's largest growth sectors.

While several companies have already started investing in battery packs, though the capacities of these facilities are too small when compared to global averages, there still is negligible investment in manufacturing, along with value addition, of ACCs in India. All the demand for the ACCs is currently being met through imports in India. The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage will reduce import dependence. It will also support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. ACC battery Storage manufacturers will be selected through a transparent competitive bidding process. The manufacturing facility would have to be commissioned within a period of two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over a period of five years.

4. The incentive amount will increase with increased specific energy density & cycles and increased local value addition. Each selected ACC battery Storage manufacturer would have to commit to set-up an ACC manufacturing facility of a minimum of five (5) GWh capacity and ensure a minimum 60% domestic value addition at the Project level within five years. Furthermore, the beneficiary firms have to achieve a domestic value addition of at least 25% and incur the mandatory investment of Rs.225 crore /GWh within 2 Years (at the Mother Unit Level) and raise it to 60% domestic value addition within 5 Years, either at Mother Unit, in case of an Integrated Unit, or at the Project Level, in-case of "Hub & Spoke" structure.

The outcomes/ benefits expected from the scheme are as follows:

Setup a cumulative 50 GWh of ACC manufacturing facilities in India under the Programme.

Direct investment of around Rs.45,000 crore in ACC Battery storage manufacturing projects.

Facilitate demand creation for battery storage in India.

Facilitate Make-ln-India: Greater emphasis upon domestic value-capture and therefore reduction in import dependence.

Net savings of Indian Rs. 2,00,000 crore to Rs.2,50,000 crore on account of oil import bill reduction during the period of this Programme due to EV adoption as ACCs manufactured under the Programme is expected to accelerate EV adoption.

The manufacturing of ACCs will facilitate demand for EVs, which are proven to be significantly less polluting. As India pursues an ambitious renewable energy agenda, the ACC program will be a key contributing factor to reduce India's Green House Gas (GHG) emissions which will be in line with India's commitment to combat climate change.

Import substitution of around Rs.20,000 crore every year.

The impetus to Research & Development to achieve higher specific energy density and cycles in ACC.

Promote newer and niche cell technologies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.In Moroccan backwater, surfers give kids a taste of waves and freedomIn a small fishing town in Moroccos south, wedged between the Atlantic Ocean and the Sahara, a group of idealistic youn...

No Covaxin jab for 18-44 group from May 13 in Delhi; nine days of Covishield stock is left for this category: AAP MLA Atishi.

No Covaxin jab for 18-44 group from May 13 in Delhi nine days of Covishield stock is left for this category AAP MLA Atishi....

PLI scheme for battery storage to bring down EV cost, say manufacturers

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles SMEV on Wednesday said the production linked incentive PLI scheme for promoting battery storage will lead to the reduction of cost on purchase of electric vehicles EV thereby accelerating access...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar spaceThe classic 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien was advertised with the memorable tagline, In space no can hear you scream. It did...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021