Thai foreign minister quits after cabinet reshuffle

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has resigned, the government said on Sunday, after being removed from the post of deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle, at a time when the Southeast Asian country seeks to help resolve a conflict in Myanmar. His unexpected resignation leaves the foreign ministry rudderless as he headed the team on Myanmar affairs and last month launched a humanitarian initiative that seeks to pave the way for talks between warring camps after three years of instability and violence triggered by a coup.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 21:31 IST
His unexpected resignation leaves the foreign ministry rudderless as he headed the team on Myanmar affairs and last month launched a humanitarian initiative that seeks to pave the way for talks between warring camps after three years of instability and violence triggered by a coup. Parnpree had a key role in securing the release of dozens of Thai hostages who were captured by Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has received Parnpree's resignation letter, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke told Reuters. "Parnpree's resignation will not affect government work in foreign affairs as the foreign ministry's permanent secretary and officials can work instead," he added.

Parnpree's move caught many by surprise, including senior government figures like Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who told local media that it was unexpected. Parnpree could not be reached for comment.

Srettha's new cabinet, endorsed by Thailand's king and published in the official Royal Gazette, showed Parnpree listed only as foreign minister, no longer with the additional title of deputy prime minister. Parnpree, a former trade representative, said he believed his removal from the DPM post was not due to his track record and that he performed well and helped improve Thailand's image internationally, according to his resignation letter published by local media.

