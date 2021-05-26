Convert 300 mn on-road vehicles to ones running on clean fuels for tangible air quality impact: IAC

An estimated 300 million vehicles currently run on polluting liquid fuels in India, contributing to its status as home to 22 of the world's 30-most polluted cities, the Indian Auto LPG Coalition said on Wednesday stressing that these need to be converted to the ones running on clean fuels, for any tangible air quality impact.

''With the mass adoption of electric vehicles still a distant future, an absence of a near-term strategy to convert existing vehicles to cleaner alternatives is a crucial policy oversight,'' it said in a statement.

The Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC), the apex body of Auto LPG stakeholders in India, said the government's indifference towards immediately available clean alternative fuels is proving to be a major health bane for the country.

A recently released 'World Air Quality Report, 2020', by Swiss organization IQAir features 22 Indian cities among the top-30 most polluted cities in the world, with Delhi ranking as the world's most polluted capital city yet again.

However, with the government putting all its policy focus on the long-term roll-out of electric vehicles, clean air remains a distant dream for a large part of the Indian population, according to the association.

''Electric vehicles are still in very early stages of adoption, and even the most optimistic projections suggest that mass adoption is not likely to begin at least till another decade.

''Meanwhile, around 300 million vehicles, including two-wheelers, continue to produce toxic emissions. With a complete dearth of focus on immediate available clean air solutions, millions of Indians are likely to continue breathing toxic air for years,'' said Suyash Gupta, director-general of the Indian Auto LPG Coalition.

He added that even as the government initiates policy measures such as a new scrappage policy and green tax, it must simultaneously incentivize existing vehicles to convert to clean alternative fuels such as auto LPG.

''Our recent studies have demonstrated yet again that harmful tailpipe emissions from Auto LPG are significantly lower than even BS-VI-compliant petrol,'' Gupta said.

Auto LPG was found to emit almost 52 percent lesser carbon monoxides (CO), 47 percent less total hydrocarbons (THC), and 50 percent less non-methane hydrocarbons (NmHC) as compared to petrol, the statement said.

It emits an extraordinary 82 percent lower emissions for CO, 70 percent lower for THC, 62 percent lower for NmHC, and 81 percent lower nitrogen oxide (NOx) than the BSVI limits, the statement added.

Existing petrol and diesel vehicles, including two-wheelers, can easily be converted to auto LPG or CNG by installing conversion kits.

''With auto LPG priced up to 48 percent lower than petrol, consumers can also achieve significant cost savings on fuel through this transition,'' it said.

It added that reducing the prohibitive GST rate of 28 percent on conversion kits and offering certain subsidy support for conversion kits can go a long way in inducing a mass shift to clean transport fuels.

Conversion kits that currently cost up to Rs 25,000 can be made significantly more affordable with GST cuts and subsidy support.

Auto LPG is the third-most widely used automotive fuel used globally after petrol and diesel.

