Navy's ALH MK III aircraft fitted with medical ICU for critical patients' evacuation

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) has been installed onboard an ALH Mk III aircraft from the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 323 at INS Hansa by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). With this, the helicopter equipped with a MICU, the Navy can now undertake medical evacuation of critical patients by air even in unfavourable weather conditions, a statement said.

The MICU includes two sets of defibrillators, multipara monitors, ventilator, oxygen support, infusion and syringe pumps. It also has a suction system to clear secretions in the mouth or airway of the patient. "The system can be operated on the aircraft power supply and also has a battery backup of four hours. The equipment can be installed in two to three hours to convert the aircraft into an air ambulance," the statement said.

This is the first of eight MICU sets to be delivered by HAL to the Navy. (ANI)

