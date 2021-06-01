Left Menu

Delhi to receive light intensity rain in next 2 hours: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining areas are expected to receive light intensity rain/drizzle in the next two hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 08:20 IST
Delhi to receive rain in 2 hours . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi and its adjoining areas are expected to receive light intensity rain/drizzle in the next two hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning. In a tweet earlier today, IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 Km/h over and adjoining areas in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 2 hours.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) Bhadra, Sidhmukh, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it said at 7.00 am. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains with gusty winds around midnight bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Earlier, IMD had said that hail storm and precipitation is likely over and nearby few places of Delhi, Baghpat, Noida, Greater Noida. The Meteorological Department said that thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds is likely in Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, and Mahendargarh. (ANI)

