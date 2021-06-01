Maharashtra: Fire in scrap down in Thane; no casualty

A major fire destroyed a scrap godown in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Tuesday, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 2.10 am in the godown located at Mankoli in Bhiwandi township, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

A fire tender and two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 6 am, he said.

''The godown was completely destroyed. No one was injured in the incident,'' he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

