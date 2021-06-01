Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire in scrap down in Thane; no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:04 IST
Maharashtra: Fire in scrap down in Thane; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire destroyed a scrap godown in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Tuesday, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 2.10 am in the godown located at Mankoli in Bhiwandi township, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

A fire tender and two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 6 am, he said.

''The godown was completely destroyed. No one was injured in the incident,'' he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021