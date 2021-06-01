Left Menu

Pradhan dedicates COVID Care Centre at JSPL Plant Angul in Odisha

The COVID Care Centre is equipped with 270 oxygen supported beds, which includes 10 Non-invasive ventilation beds and five ICU beds with ventilators.

Inaugurating the COVID Care Centre, Shri Pradhan appreciated JSPL’s support to the government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated the COVID Care Centre at Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) Plant Angul, Odisha in the presence of Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Shri Naba Kisore Das and JSPL's Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal. Sambalpur MP Shri Nitesh Ganga Deb, Chhendipada MLA Shri Susanta Kumar Behera, state Government and JSPL officials were also present on the occasion.

The COVID Care Centre is equipped with 270 oxygen supported beds, which includes 10 Non-invasive ventilation beds and five ICU beds with ventilators. The Company plans to expand the capacity of the COVID Care Centre to 400 beds by next month. Local community members can avail of the facility providing free COVID-19 testing, isolation centre, Ambulance services, medical treatment with free medicines, food as well as Counseling services. A dedicated team of doctors and paramedics are engaged to provide 24x7 service in the Centre.

Inaugurating the COVID Care Centre, Shri Pradhan appreciated JSPL's support to the government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic. He lauded the Company's role in supplying the lifesaving liquid medical oxygen to various hospitals across the country. Shri Pradhan mentioned that JSPL's vision to build the largest Steel Plant in the World of 25 MTPA at Angul by 2030 will certainly fructify the aspiration of the local youths for sustainable livelihood and improve the quality of life of the People in the Region. He highly appreciated the facilities created in the 270 bedded COVID Care Centre by JSPL for the people of Angul.

Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Shri Naba Kisore Das also thanked JSPL for its efforts to extend life support Oxygen, medical treatment and livelihood support for the local community to fight the global pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

