PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:45 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 7-day COVID-19 vaccination camp in Indian Oil office
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated a week-long COVID-19 vaccination camp at the Indian Oil office here.

The camp has been organized for employees, customer attendants at petrol pumps, LPG delivery executives, mechanics, fuel truck drivers, helpers, and others at the Indian Oil's Odisha office at Chandrasekharpur, the public sector unit said in a statement.

The free vaccination drive, which will continue till next Tuesday, plans to administer 200 Covishield doses per day.

The initiative has been undertaken in association with Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, the statement said.

Inaugurating the camp, Pradhan commended the oil firm for stepping forward towards vaccinating Covid warriors, it said.

The petroleum and natural gas minister urged companies such as SAIL, NALCO, NTPC, and other PSUs to come forward for organizing similar vaccination camps for the people of Odisha.

Pradhan also enquired about the offline process of vaccination, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

