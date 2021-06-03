Russia says Nord Stream 2 pipeline almost complete, 100 km left - TASS
03-06-2021
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea is almost complete with just 100 kilometres (62 miles) left to build, TASS news agency quoted deputy prime minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.
Once complete, the pipeline will allow Russia to ship more gas to Western Europe bypassing Ukraine.
