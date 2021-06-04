Monsoon likely to reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Karnataka in next 24 hours

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the monsoon is likely to reach into remaining Kerala, Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours. "Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, some parts of coastal & south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and some parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its bulletin.

IMD predicted a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for today. Also, lightning is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, TamilNadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

"Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan," it said. The weather forecasting agency further predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

"Strong with the speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over very likely over Southwest and West-central Arabian Sea and with wind speed 40-50 kmph over Lakshadweep area, Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast," IMD said. IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea areas.

The weather agency further predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe for Saturday. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and NorthInterior Karnataka, TamilNadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe," IMD predicted.

Strong with speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Southwest and West-central Arabian Sea and with wind speed 40-50 kmph over Lakshadweep area, the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," it said.Similar weather conditions are predicted in these areas for June 6, 7 and 8.(ANI)

