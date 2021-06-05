Left Menu

Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 14 with some relaxations

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown in the state has been extended till June 14 with some relaxations.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:10 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown in the state has been extended till June 14 with some relaxations. According to a statement issued by the state government, Kovai, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai are among the 11 districts in Tamil Nadu that have been exempted from the relaxations due to the high rate of infection in these districts.

In remaining districts, including Chennai, where the infection has started receding, relaxations have been allowed with some restrictions from June 7. As per the order, standalone shops selling vegetables, grocery, meat, and fish, roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits, and flowers can function between 6 am and 5 pm.

Fish markets and slaughterhouses will be allowed only for wholesale, matchbox industries can function with 50 pr cent workers. Government offices can function with 30 percent of employees.

Sub Registrar offices can function by issuing only percent tokens for the registration of documents. Private security service organizations and housekeeping services will be allowed with e-Registration.

Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters can work between 6 am to 5 pm. Shops selling electrical goods, bulbs, cables, switches and wires can also function between the above-mentined timings. Shops for repairing bicycles, 2-wheelers and hardware shops can function between 6 am to 5 pm. Call taxis, hired vehicles and auto rickshaws can be operated with e-registration, the order mentioned.

On May 28, Tamil Nadu government had announced the extension of the lockdown across the State till June 7. The lockdown in Tamil Nadu first began for two weeks on May 10 and was extended for another week on May 24.

