Light rain, gusty winds witnessed in Delhi, adjoining areas

Light to moderate intensity rain along with thunderstorms hit Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon thereby bringing some respite from the prevailing heat conditions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:13 IST
Graphical respresentation of rains in Northern India (Photo/IMD). Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate intensity rain along with thunderstorms hit Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon thereby bringing some respite from the prevailing heat conditions. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 20-40 kmph would occur over Most places of Entire Delhi, Bharatpur, Rajgarh (Raj.) Rohtak, Nuh, Sohana, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Gannaur, Manesar, Tizara, Hodal, Palwal, Faridabad, Aurangabad, Gurugram (Haryana), Noida, Greater Noida, Modinagar, Hapur, Agra, Etah, Tundla, Firozabad, Kasganj, Bagpat, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours."

"Hail precipitation likely over isolated places of southwest Delhi, IGI Airport during next 1 hour", tweeted IMD. As per the Regional Meteorological department in Delhi, the maximum temperature reported in the capital was 39 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature dropped to 23.4 degrees Celcius today. Also, the air quality index in Delhi stood at 118 thereby staying at the 'moderate category', as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) today.

As compared to yesterday, the AQI has dipped in Delhi. Yesterday, the air quality index in the capital was overall at 156 in the moderate category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance further into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, and reach into remaining Kerala, Lakshadweep some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

