Commodity shares knock Europe off record highs

European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday, with commodity shares leading the declines, as sentiment soured after weaker-than-expected China trade data and worries about inflation. Miners fell more than 1% as copper prices dipped after a lower-than-expected Chinese exports data sparked concerns of weakening demand for the red metal.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:57 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday, with commodity shares leading the declines, as sentiment soured after weaker-than-expected China trade data and worries about inflation.

Miners fell more than 1% as copper prices dipped after a lower-than-expected Chinese exports data sparked concerns of weakening demand for the red metal. Oil and gas stocks also declined more than 1% as crude prices pulled back ahead of talks this week between Iran and world powers over a nuclear deal that is expected to boost crude supplies.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% after closing at a record high on Friday, with global investors in a cautious mood ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week. French vouchers and cards provider Edenred rose 1.9% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

