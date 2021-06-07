Left Menu

NHPC and JKSPDC form joint venture company Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corp

Ratle Hydroelectric Project (850 MW), is a Run of River Scheme located on River Chenab, Kishtwar district, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry of Power has already conveyed investment sanction for construction of 850 MW Ratle HE Project at an estimated cost of Rs. 5281.94 crore (at Nov.2018 price level). Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company under the Ministry of Power has formed a joint venture company, "Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited" for the implementation of the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project. The JVC has been incorporated on 01.06.2021 with NHPC and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC) holding an equity share of 51% and 49% respectively. Ratle Hydroelectric Project (850 MW), is a Run of River Scheme located on River Chenab, Kishtwar district, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 03.02.2019 amongst JKSPDC, NHPC and erstwhile Government of Jammu & Kashmir in the august presence of Prime Minister, of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Further, a supplementary MoU for implementation of the Ratle hydroelectric project was signed on 03.01.2021 at Jammu, in the presence of Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of State (IC) (Power and New & Renewable Energy) & Minister of State (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State, Prime Minister`s Office; Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State, Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State, Department of Space and Sh. Manoj Sinha Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry of Power has already conveyed investment sanction for construction of 850 MW Ratle HE Project at an estimated cost of Rs. 5281.94 crore (at Nov.2018 price level). Subsequently, the Promoters Agreement was signed on 13.04.2021 leading to the incorporation of Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

