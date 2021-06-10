Left Menu

Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several parts of Lucknow

Heavy rainfall lashed Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Thursday morning causing waterlogging in parts of the city.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-06-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:58 IST
Visual from Vidhan Sabha gate number 7 in Lucknow (photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rainfall lashed Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Thursday morning causing waterlogging in parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh today.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Milak, Billari, Badayun, Ganjdundwara, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Kasganj (UP) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted at 10:20 am. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Chandpur, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana (UP) during next 2 hours," it said in another tweet at 9:25.

In its daily bulletin, IMD predicted lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh for the day. Meanwhile, Kanpur also experienced a change in weather. As per IMD's forecast, it will experience a "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

