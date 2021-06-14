Left Menu

NH-58 blocked near Dehradun's Kodiyala due to debris, boulders

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Centre on Monday informed that the traffic near Kodiyala has been diverted as the National Highway 58 (NH-58) had been blocked near Kodiyala due to debris and heavy boulders.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-06-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 12:41 IST
Visual of NH-58 blocked near Kodiyala due to debris and heavy boulders. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to State Disaster Management Centre, the traffic will be opened by the evening.

"The traffic has been diverted. The machinery is working. The traffic will be opened by the evening," said State Disaster Management Centre. (ANI)

Also Read: Dehradun: BJP Mahila Morcha leader, three held in land grabbing case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

