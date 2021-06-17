Left Menu

Bhaskar Khulbe visits new TRIFED HQs in New Delhi

On the occasion, Shri Khulbe also launched twenty-five newly designed products from completed Design Workshop training programmes.

Updated: 17-06-2021 19:09 IST
Bhaskar Khulbe visits new TRIFED HQs in New Delhi
Shri Bhaskar Khulbe visited the Tribes India showroom within the office premises and interacted enthusiastically with the team and imparted them with his wisdom and experience. Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)
Shri Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister visited the new TRIFED office headquarters in New Delhi today. The new Office premises at NSIC Complex, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-III, New Delhi had been recently inaugurated by Shri Arjun Munda, Minister for Tribal Affairs.

Shri Khulbe was taken on a tour of the 30,000 sq ft office by the MD, TRIFED Shri Pravir Krishan and ED, TRIFED Shri Anupam Trivedi. The office has state-of-the-art infrastructure, including video conferencing and other latest amenities. Shri Khulbe complimented the TRIFED team for the office infrastructure and wished the TRIFED team much success in their mission.

On the occasion, Shri Khulbe also launched twenty-five newly designed products from completed Design Workshop training programmes. These products include attractive blue pottery handicrafts and warm and attractive woollen products. These were developed during workshop training programmes conducted for Boksa tribal artisans at Rishikesh and Meena tribal artisans at Jaipur.

Shri Khuble said, "It is noteworthy that TRIFED has been consistently bringing out new initiatives that take care of all aspects of tribal empowerment, such as the attractively designed H&IG products which are sustainable and marketable."

As the national nodal agency TRIFED has been working extensively to help market and promote the indigenous products that tribal groups across the country have been producing for centuries. As a part of its strategies for tribal development, TRIFED has been organising Skill upgradation & Design Development Workshops. These workshops are run through TRIFED's Handicraft and Income Generation(H&IG) Training Programs. The aim is to develop new products through training of artisans and creating a sustainable supply base of tribal handicrafts for marketing development of their products for their livelihood development. During the pandemic, extra efforts had been made for the skill development of the tribal artisans. 17 training programs were approved. They benefitted 340 tribal artisans for developing 170 new designed products. The products launched today were from two recently completed Design workshop training programs for the Boksa tribal artisans at Rishikesh and Meena tribal artisans at Jaipur. All the products being developed will be sold via TRIBES India retail outlets and dot coms.

Shri Bhaskar Khulbe visited the Tribes India showroom within the office premises and interacted enthusiastically with the team and imparted them with his wisdom and experience.

Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED thanked Shri Khulbe for his inspiring visit and affirmed his commitment to TRIFED's mission towards making the tribals atmanirbhar and self-reliant."

TRIFED, as the nodal agency working towards tribal empowerment, is working to improve the income and livelihood of the tribal people, while preserving their way of life and traditions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Latest News

