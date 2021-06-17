Soccer-Netherlands v Austria teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group C match between the Netherlands and Austria in Amsterdam on Thursday. Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; ﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick van Aanholt, Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt; Marten de Roon, ﻿Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (captain); Memphis Depay, ﻿Wout Weghorst

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Michael Gregoritsch

