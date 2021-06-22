Left Menu

Rifle recovered from terrorist slain in Sopore encounter was snatched from security forces in Lawaypora attack: IGP Kashmir

The rifle recovered from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Khurshid Mir, killed in the Sopore encounter, is the same as the one snatched in the Lawaypora attack on a CRPF convoy this March, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday.

The rifle recovered from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Khurshid Mir, killed in the Sopore encounter, is the same as the one snatched in the Lawaypora attack on a CRPF convoy this March, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday. "Rifle recovered from LeT terrorist Khurshid Mir who was killed in Sopore encounter is same as the one snatched in Lawaypora attack, in which 3 CRPF personnel were martyred. Will neutralise second murderer Nadeem Abrar soon," Tweeted Kashmir Zone police citing IGP Kashmir.

Two jawans were killed after terrorists attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lawaypora on National Highway on March 25. Police had then said that LeT was involved in the attack. On Monday, three LeT terrorists were neutralised including top Commander Mudasir Pandit, who was involved in the killing of three policemen and four others, in an encounter by security forces in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and accused of several other terror crimes was killed in Sopore encounter," IGP Kashmir told ANI. On the afternoon of March 29, Sopore Police had received information about a terror crime incident near SDH Sopore where terrorists attacked municipal councillors. Senior police and CAPF officers immediately reached the terror crime spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore resulting in injuries to two Municipal Councillors namely Reyaz Ahmad Pir and Shams-ud-din Pir and police personnel namely Shafqat Nazir. However, among the injured Councillor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad succumbed to their injuries," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

