Assam Rifles vehicle ambushed near Namdhang; one personnel injured
According to the officials, the injured personnel has been airlifted for treatment.
- Country:
- India
At least one Assam Rifles personnel was injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed a vehicle of the security force at Namdang area in Margherita bordering Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the officials said. According to the officials, the injured personnel have been airlifted for treatment.
"A vehicle-mounted patrol of three vehicles of Assam Rifles moving from Changlang towards Margherita was ambushed by unknown personnel near Namdhang at around 8:30 am on April 16," the officials said. The officials further said that the troops retaliated and thwarted the ambush and in the process, one person sustained gunshot wounds.
"The individual has been evacuated to Military Hospital Jorhat and his condition is stable," they added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Namdhang
- Changlang
- Assam Rifles
- Arunachal
- Namdang
- Military Hospital Jorhat
- Margherita
ALSO READ
China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh
"If today I change the name of your house, will it become mine?": Jaishankar on China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh
'Govt should reprimand China on such ludicrous actions': Kharge on renaming of areas in Arunachal
"Reprimand China on such ludicrous actions": Congress president Kharge urges govt on renaming of areas in Arunachal
Strict vigil to be maintained along India-Myanmar border during polls in Arunachal: CEO