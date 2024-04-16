Left Menu

Assam Rifles vehicle ambushed near Namdhang; one personnel injured

According to the officials, the injured personnel has been airlifted for treatment.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:55 IST
Assam Rifles vehicle ambushed near Namdhang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least one Assam Rifles personnel was injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed a vehicle of the security force at Namdang area in Margherita bordering Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the officials said. According to the officials, the injured personnel have been airlifted for treatment.

"A vehicle-mounted patrol of three vehicles of Assam Rifles moving from Changlang towards Margherita was ambushed by unknown personnel near Namdhang at around 8:30 am on April 16," the officials said. The officials further said that the troops retaliated and thwarted the ambush and in the process, one person sustained gunshot wounds.

"The individual has been evacuated to Military Hospital Jorhat and his condition is stable," they added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

