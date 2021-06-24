Left Menu

Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:55 IST
Shares of Reliance Industries declined over 2 per cent on the day of its annual general meeting on Thursday.

The stock closed at Rs 2,153.35, a decline of 2.35 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it dipped 2.95 per cent to Rs 2,140.

On the NSE, it went lower by 2.35 per cent to close at Rs 2,153.50.

In traded volume terms, 10.45 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 4.22 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday announced a Rs 75,000 crore investment in new energy business over the next three years as the operator of the world's largest oil refinery pivots towards a greener and cleaner version.

Reliance will build solar manufacturing units, a battery factory for energy storage, a fuel cell-making plant, and an electrolyzer unit to produce green hydrogen as a part of the business, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting with shareholders on Thursday. Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said Jio and Google have jointly developed a power-packed and affordable smartphone 'JioPhone Next', which will be available in the market from September 10.

Ambani promised that JioPhone Next will be the most affordable smartphone not just in India but globally.

