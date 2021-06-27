Left Menu

Illicit veneer sheets worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Manipur's Senapati

The Assam Rifles has seized illicit veneer sheet toppings worth Rs 30 lakh from Maram town in Manipur's Senapati district.

ANI | Senapati (Manipur) | Updated: 27-06-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 12:38 IST
Visuals from the recovery. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tweet, the Assam Rifles informed that the recovery was made by the Maram Batallion on Saturday.

"Assam Rifles recovers illicit contraband items in Manipur. Maram Batallion of #AssamRifles on June 26 seized illicit Veneer topping sheets worth 30 lakhs in Maram Town of Senapati District, Manipur," it tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

