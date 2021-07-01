Left Menu

Train services resumed partially in Kashmir valley after COVID-19 lockdown

As the COVID-induced lockdown gradually eases and services start resuming, train services in the Kashmir valley recommenced partially. The services had been suspended on May 10.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:44 IST
Train services resumed partially in Kashmir valley after COVID-19 lockdown
Srinagar Railway Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the COVID-induced lockdown gradually eases and services start resuming, train services in the Kashmir valley recommenced partially.The services had been suspended on May 10.Presently, only two trains will ply between Budgam to Banihal, in the morning and evening. However, no service for Baramulla has been resumed.The authorities suspended the services in view of the COVID-19 situation in Kashmir valley, and as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government till June 30.

With the continuation of the service, the locals who travel between Banihal and Budgam heaved a sigh of relief as they will not have to pay extra for the private cab service now.Thanking the government for restarting the service, Sajad Ahmed said, "The private cabs charged Rs 500-800 for the same trip that costs Rs 80 via train. The poor of the valley are happy with the decision.""People faced difficulty and there were huge traffic jams on the roads. Now with the restoration of services, we will be able to save both time and money," another local said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021