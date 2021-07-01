Train services resumed partially in Kashmir valley after COVID-19 lockdown

As the COVID-induced lockdown gradually eases and services start resuming, train services in the Kashmir valley recommenced partially.The services had been suspended on May 10.Presently, only two trains will ply between Budgam to Banihal, in the morning and evening. However, no service for Baramulla has been resumed.The authorities suspended the services in view of the COVID-19 situation in Kashmir valley, and as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government till June 30.

With the continuation of the service, the locals who travel between Banihal and Budgam heaved a sigh of relief as they will not have to pay extra for the private cab service now.Thanking the government for restarting the service, Sajad Ahmed said, "The private cabs charged Rs 500-800 for the same trip that costs Rs 80 via train. The poor of the valley are happy with the decision.""People faced difficulty and there were huge traffic jams on the roads. Now with the restoration of services, we will be able to save both time and money," another local said. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)