OPEC+ could add about 2 mln bpd oil to market in August-December, says source

OPEC+ is moving towards adding around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market between August and December as it eases back on its output curbs, an OPEC+ source told Reuters. The source said monthly increases would amount to less than 0.5 million bpd.

The first source and another OPEC+ source said Saudi Arabia and Russia, top producers in the OPEC+ alliance, have a preliminary agreement on a deal raising oil output from August.

