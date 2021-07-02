Left Menu

Tokyo governor says Olympics spectator ban an option if COVID situation worsens

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-07-2021 13:22 IST
  • Japan

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike reiterated on Friday that a ban on spectators for the upcoming Olympics would be an option to consider if the coronavirus situation worsened.

Returning to work after her recent hospitalization from exhaustion, she apologized for being absent as the time for the Games approached.

