Delhi records highest-ever power demand of 7,323 MW today

Amid the ongoing sweltering heatwave, the national capital on Friday recorded its highest-ever electricity peak demand of over 7,323 megawatts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:26 IST
People cover their faces and heads to protect themselves from scorching heat in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing sweltering heatwave, the national capital on Friday recorded its highest-ever electricity peak demand of over 7,323 megawatts. In a tweet, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain congratulated the city's power sector for being able to successfully meet the demand.

"Delhi successfully met ever highest electricity peak demand of 7323 MW today. Heartiest congratulations to Delhi power sector for this achievement," he tweeted. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too said Delhi managed the increased demand well and an uninterrupted power supply was ensured.

"Despite the sharp increase in electricity demand, Delhi has managed it well. No power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply," Kejriwal tweeted. A severe heatwave has prevailed across the national capital over the last week with temperatures rising above 40 degrees celsius.

The increase in power supply is most likely caused by a spike in the usage of air conditioners. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi had risen to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest this year. The IMD had classified it as the first day of a heatwave this season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

