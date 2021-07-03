Left Menu

India win toss, opt to bowl against India in 3rd Women's ODI

PTI | Worcester | Updated: 03-07-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 16:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India women's team skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Both teams are unchanged.

India have already lost the series 0-2.

The Teams: England Women: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

