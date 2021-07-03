India win toss, opt to bowl against India in 3rd Women's ODI

India women's team skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Both teams are unchanged.

India have already lost the series 0-2.

The Teams: England Women: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

